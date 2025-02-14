Liverpool Half Marathon 2025: Date, time, route and road closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the complete details of the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025, including route information and road closures.

Thousands of keen runners will descend on Liverpool’s beautiful waterfront this March, to take part in a popular race through the city’s beautiful parks and well-known streets.

A firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon, Liverpool’s fantastic Half Marathon attracts runners of all ages and abilities - though some will choose to the run 10 Miler Road Race instead.

Both races, organised by BTR Liverpool, will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025 and start at 9.00am.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 route

The 13.1 mile route begins at the Pier Head on the waterfront and will see runners race through Upper Parliament Street, Princes Road and Ullet Road. They will then continue to Sefton Park, running on both the external roads and internal park pathways.

A section along Croxteth Drive passing the cricket club and allotments sets runners up for a short stint into Sefton Park again passing the elegant Palm House before crossing the old Iron Bridge heading toward the lake at the bottom end of the park.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

After passing through the main park pathway, runners will loop back around the outside of the park before heading along Aigburth Drive, Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade.

​The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, ​passing ​the Liverpool Arena at just after 12 miles. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum at 13 miles, finishing at the Pier Head.

Liverpool 10 Miler Course 2025 route

The 10 mile course starts and finishes with the Half Marathon at the Pier Head.

It is predominantly flat with a short, sharp incline just after the one mile point at Upper Parliament Street and a run along Princes Road, Devonshire Road, Belvidere Road and then a right turn off Ullet Road toward Sefton Park.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

After a short distance on Aigburth Drive, runners will make a U-turn and continue down Aigburth Drive in the opposite direction before rejoining the Half Marathon runners at the bottom of the park.

At the bottom of Sefton Park runners will pass through a main road underpass to access Otterspool Park and then Otterspool Promenade as they head back toward the city centre.

The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, passing the Liverpool Arena. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum.

How to apply for the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler 2025

All spaces have now been taken and entry has closed.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 road closures

There will be road closures along the event route for the first eight miles of the half marathon course as far as Otterspool Park from the Pier Head start area in the city centre.

Northbound carriageway at Liver Street junction - traffic will be held for 20-25 minutes from when the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 starts at 9.00am As the last runner moves from the northbound carriageway at Liver Street to the southbound carriageway, the northbound side will be reopened.

No access to Water Street.

No access to Canada Boulevard until 1.00pm approx.

Access to Brunswick Street only available to access Mann Island only via Georges Dockway.

Access and egress to the Equator Building will be via George's Dockway while the race is in progress from approximately 9.15am.

Roads along the course will be subject to Traffic Management Plan supported by Merseyside Police, stewarding team to assists movement of traffic in vicinity of route.

Access to Royal Albert Dock will be stopped from 8.55 am to 9.30am or when the last runner has passed the location - Gower Street, Queens Wharf and Salthouse Quay to operate as normal.

Restrictions in place on Kings Parade - controlled by stewards.

No access to Windermere Terrace from Ullet Road / Aigburth Road over the duration of the race.

Residents will not be able to access Ullet Road from Sefton Park Road to Belvidere Road. Access to Aigburth Road will be via Parkfield Road.

Runners to occupy both sides of Croxteth Drive between the caves exit point and Aigburth Drive between 9.15am and 10.15am.

Jericho Lane / Aigburth Road closed between approximately 9.00am and 12.00pm