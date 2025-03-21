Find out all you need to know about the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025, including road closures, bus diversions, and detailed race routes through Liverpool's iconic locations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12.000 keen runners will descend on Liverpool’s beautiful waterfront this Sunday, to take part in the city’s ‘biggest ever’ BTR Half Marathon.

A firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon, Liverpool’s fantastic Half Marathon attracts runners of all ages and abilities - though some will choose to the run 10 Miler Road Race instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the race sold out with eight weeks to go with a combined field of 12,000 runners between the Half Marathon (11,500) and the 10th BTR Liverpool 10 Miler (500 runners). This is largest entry number ever for a BTR Liverpool race.

Liverpool Half 2024. | Handout

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025?

The Half Marathon and 10 Miler will be held on Sunday, March 23 and start at 9.00am.

Who is the Liverpool Half Marathon Official Charity Partner?

North West Air Ambulance is the event’s Official Charity Partner, Vimto Energy Zero is Official Drinks Partner. Barry’s Liverpool is Official Training Partner for BTR events in 2025. Since its launch in 1999, North West Air Ambulance has been called to more than 45,000 missions – an average of around seven times a day.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

Georgia Addy was knocked down by a van on her way home from school in Burscough nine years ago. Her life was saved by North West Air Ambulance. She is officially starting the race before running in the half marathon. Georgia will be joined on stage by the Lord Mayor Of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp and Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 route

The 13.1 mile route begins at the Pier Head on the waterfront and will see runners race through Upper Parliament Street, Princes Road and Ullet Road. They will then continue to Sefton Park, running on both the external roads and internal park pathways.

A section along Croxteth Drive passing the cricket club and allotments sets runners up for a short stint into Sefton Park again passing the elegant Palm House before crossing the old Iron Bridge heading toward the lake at the bottom end of the park.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

After passing through the main park pathway, runners will loop back around the outside of the park before heading along Aigburth Drive, Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, ​passing ​the Liverpool Arena at just after 12 miles. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum at 13 miles, finishing at the Pier Head.

Liverpool 10 Miler Course 2025 route

The 10 mile course starts and finishes with the Half Marathon at the Pier Head.

It is predominantly flat with a short, sharp incline just after the one mile point at Upper Parliament Street and a run along Princes Road, Devonshire Road, Belvidere Road and then a right turn off Ullet Road toward Sefton Park.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

After a short distance on Aigburth Drive, runners will make a U-turn and continue down Aigburth Drive in the opposite direction before rejoining the Half Marathon runners at the bottom of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the bottom of Sefton Park runners will pass through a main road underpass to access Otterspool Park and then Otterspool Promenade as they head back toward the city centre.

The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, passing the Liverpool Arena. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum.

Liverpool Half Marathon, 2023. | Emma Dukes

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 road closures

There will be road closures along the event route from between 6.00am and approximately 2.00pm on Sunday, affecting the first eight miles of the half marathon course as far as Otterspool Park from the Pier Head start area in the city centre.

Northbound carriageway at Liver Street junction - traffic will be held for 20-25 minutes from when the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 starts at 9.00am As the last runner moves from the northbound carriageway at Liver Street to the southbound carriageway, the northbound side will be reopened.

No access to Water Street.

No access to Canada Boulevard until 1.00pm approx.

Access to Brunswick Street only available to access Mann Island only via Georges Dockway.

Access and egress to the Equator Building will be via George's Dockway while the race is in progress from approximately 9.15am.

Roads along the course will be subject to Traffic Management Plan supported by Merseyside Police, stewarding team to assists movement of traffic in vicinity of route.

Access to Royal Albert Dock will be stopped from 8.55 am to 9.30am or when the last runner has passed the location - Gower Street, Queens Wharf and Salthouse Quay to operate as normal.

Restrictions in place on Kings Parade - controlled by stewards.

No access to Windermere Terrace from Ullet Road / Aigburth Road over the duration of the race.

Residents will not be able to access Ullet Road from Sefton Park Road to Belvidere Road. Access to Aigburth Road will be via Parkfield Road.

Runners to occupy both sides of Croxteth Drive between the caves exit point and Aigburth Drive between 9.15am and 10.15am.

Jericho Lane / Aigburth Road closed between approximately 9.00am and 12.00pm

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 bus diversions

Route 10A (from 8.30am until 9.30am) will operate as normal from Lord Street (towards the Waterfront) then via Castle Street, Cook Street to Victoria Street then operate as normal to St Helens (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and North John Street). This service will call at the existing stop on Lord Street Stop LC.

will operate as normal from Lord Street (towards the Waterfront) then via Castle Street, Cook Street to Victoria Street then operate as normal to St Helens (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and North John Street). This service will call at the existing stop on Lord Street Stop LC. Route 18 (from 8.30am until 9.30am) will operate as normal from Croxteth Park as normal to Queen Square Bus Station where this service will terminate (omitting Dale Street, North John Street, Lord Street, James Street, The Strand and Liverpool ONE Bus Station).

will operate as normal from Croxteth Park as normal to Queen Square Bus Station where this service will terminate (omitting Dale Street, North John Street, Lord Street, James Street, The Strand and Liverpool ONE Bus Station). Route 18 (from 8.30am until 9.30am) will commence from Queen Square Bus Station then operate as normal (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and Victoria Street).

will commence from Queen Square Bus Station then operate as normal (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and Victoria Street). Route 26 (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street to Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street to Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane). Route 26 (8.45am & 09.15am departures from Liverpool ONE Bus Station) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Hanover Street, Great Charlotte Street, Lime Street, Renshaw Street, Brownlow Hill, Russell Street, Seymour Street, Norton Street, St Anne Street and as normal to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Strand Street, James Street, Lord Street, North John Street, Victoria Street, Old Haymarket, Byrom Street, and Hunter Street then Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Hanover Street, Great Charlotte Street, Lime Street, Renshaw Street, Brownlow Hill, Russell Street, Seymour Street, Norton Street, St Anne Street and as normal to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Strand Street, James Street, Lord Street, North John Street, Victoria Street, Old Haymarket, Byrom Street, and Hunter Street then Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane). Route 27 (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street). Route 27 (8.30am departure from Liverpool ONE Bus Station) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to St Anne Street then via Norton Street, Seymour Street, Russell Street, Brownlow Hill, Renshaw Street, Ranelagh Street to Hanover Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street and Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Dale Street, Water Street, The Strand).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to St Anne Street then via Norton Street, Seymour Street, Russell Street, Brownlow Hill, Renshaw Street, Ranelagh Street to Hanover Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street and Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Dale Street, Water Street, The Strand). Route 60 (until 11.30am) will operate as normal from Bootle to terminate at Sefton Park, Croxteth Road (omitting Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Aigburth Road and Aigburth Vale)

will operate as normal from Bootle to terminate at Sefton Park, Croxteth Road (omitting Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Aigburth Road and Aigburth Vale) Route 60 (until 11.30am) will commence from Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, and operate as normal route to Bootle (omitting Aigburth Vale, Aigburth Road, Ullet Road, Sefton Park Road).

will commence from Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, and operate as normal route to Bootle (omitting Aigburth Vale, Aigburth Road, Ullet Road, Sefton Park Road). Route 75 (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road to resume route to Halewood (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and part of Croxteth Road).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road to resume route to Halewood (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and part of Croxteth Road). Route 75 (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Halewood to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).

will operate as normal from Halewood to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road). Route 80A (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road to Croxteth Road and resume route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and part of Croxteth Road).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road to Croxteth Road and resume route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and part of Croxteth Road). Route 80A (until 10.00am) will operate as normal from Liverpool Airport to Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).

will operate as normal from Liverpool Airport to Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road). Route 204 (until 10.30am) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Upper Parliament Street to resume normal route to Belle Vale (omitting Price Street, Liver Street, Park Lane, Jamaica Street, Parliament Street, St James Place, Park Place, Warwick Street, Mill Street, Beloe Street, Dingle Mount, Dingle Lane, Belvidere Road, and Kingsley Road).

will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Upper Parliament Street to resume normal route to Belle Vale (omitting Price Street, Liver Street, Park Lane, Jamaica Street, Parliament Street, St James Place, Park Place, Warwick Street, Mill Street, Beloe Street, Dingle Mount, Dingle Lane, Belvidere Road, and Kingsley Road). Route 204 (until 10.30am) will operate as normal from Belle Vale to Upper Parliament this service will continue along Upper Parliament Street then via St James Street, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Mulgrave Road, Princess Avenue, Belvidere Road, Dingle Lane, Dingle Mount, Beloe Street, Mill Street, Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Parliament Street, and Jamaica Street).

will operate as normal from Belle Vale to Upper Parliament this service will continue along Upper Parliament Street then via St James Street, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Mulgrave Road, Princess Avenue, Belvidere Road, Dingle Lane, Dingle Mount, Beloe Street, Mill Street, Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Parliament Street, and Jamaica Street). Route 500 (from 9.00am until 12.00pm) will operate as normal from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as normal to Aigburth Road this service will continue on Aigburth Road then via Park Road, Park Place, St James’ Street, St James’ Place, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Jericho Lane, Riverside Drive, Sefton Street and Wapping).

will operate as normal from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as normal to Aigburth Road this service will continue on Aigburth Road then via Park Road, Park Place, St James’ Street, St James’ Place, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Jericho Lane, Riverside Drive, Sefton Street and Wapping). Route 500 (from 9.00am until 12.00pm) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Great George Street then via St James’ Place, Park Place, Park Road, Aigburth Road and resume normal route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (omitting Parliament Street, Sefton Street, Brunswick Station Sefton Street, Riverside Drive, Jericho Lane and Otterspool Road).