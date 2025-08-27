Liverpool’s Beatles-inspired hotel has relaunched its restaurant following a major revamp.

The Hard Days Night Hotel opened in the city centre in 2008 and pays homage to the Beatles.

The restaurant has undergone an £87,000 refurbishment and has been renamed North Sixty4, taking inspiration its North John Street location and the famous Beatles song - When I’m Sixty Four.

North Sixty4. | Submitted

While still celebrating the Fab Four’s heritage it now celebrates more of the city’s musical and Scouse heritage, from Cilla Black to Atomic Kitten, as well as its culture and legendary sporting history.

It marks a move to give the restaurant a personality of its own, standing alone from the hotel and creating a special dining experience under the leadership of General Manager Liam Baker-Bellew, brother of boxer and TV personality Tony Bellew.

North Sixty4. | Submitted

It’s taken six months to transform the 98-cover restaurant which has been given a touch of glamour with chandelier-style light fittings, marble-feel tables and faux-leather chairs in rich autumnal colours of reds and golds.

There are plans to paint the iron gates at the entrance to the corner restaurant red echoing those at Strawberry Field, and create zebra-crossing steps leading up to it in homage to the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover.

North Sixty4. | Submitted

Alfie Abbott, Business Development Manager for Hard Days Night, said: “We felt that the restaurant needed to reflect more of the city, its warmth, charm and personality as well as, of course, The Beatles.

“We wanted to offer something for everyone and all ages, with an atmosphere that lends itself to a really nice, casual style of dining with elements of fine dining, not least in terms of top- notch service and beautiful surroundings, and local staff who know everything about the menu, the food and the history of where we are.”