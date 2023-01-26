‘Ugliest buildings in the UK’: Liverpool has two ‘eyesores’ in the top ten

A new study reveals two Liverpool buildings are considered very unattractive.

We're a city renowned for our historic architecture, housing over 2,500 listed buildings with 27 of these Grade I. Liverpool is also the most filmed UK city outside of London, with films and TV shows making use of the city as a backdrop, often doubling for the likes of New York. So, you might be shocked to hear that Liverpool is, unofficially, home to two of the UK's ugliest buildings. Being a place with great pride for our city.

They identified all the design-themed tweets about these buildings on Twitter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Builders merchant, Buildworld, has curated a long list of buildings from around the world that are often said to be ugly. They identified all the design-themed tweets about these buildings on Twitter. Then, used a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace to analyse the percentage of tweets that were negative about each building's design.

The first local structure to feature on the list comes in at number four and probably comes as no surprise, the Royal Hospital. It received 14.5% of tweets criticising its design. We assume that this refers to the '70s building and not its replacement. In October, the move to the new Royal, right next door, was finally complete. The development stalled in early 2018 when contractor Carillion collapsed. Marred by issues, it's been a long time coming, although the old site is still standing and has become somewhat of an eyesore.

At number ten on the list is the Shankly hotel, receiving 10.8% of critical responses relating to how it looks. Now, the building itself is beautiful, so we're not sure whether the criticism comes from the addition to the rooftop or the eclectic decor of the rooms inside. Though, Buildworld did say when compiling the data that some tweets containing specific words were filtered out as well to ensure the majority of the data referred to the building itself.

What do you think is the ugliest building in the city?

I'd like to think it hasn't bruised our pride too much, after all, we've got enough fantastic architecture in our region that more than makes up for it. And as Andy Warhol once said, "Don't pay any attention to what they write about you. Just measure it in inches."

Advertisement