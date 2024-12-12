Liverpool's historic Chinatown is set for transformation with a £300,000 investment, enhancing its public realm and boosting the visitor economy.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds are to be pumped around a long-stalled site in Liverpool’s Chinatown area after the city council acquired the land. It was confirmed last week how the city council had completed the purchase of the long abandoned brownfield plot at Great George Street for £10m.

The site is the gateway to the city’s historic Chinatown and close to the Baltic Triangle, adjacent to the Anglican Cathedral. The residential development – known as New Chinatown – has been stalled since 2017, subject to a series of complex legal challenges on leaseholds.

New documents have confirmed developer contributions will now be invested around the site to upgrade the public realm. More than £300,000 is being spent from section 106 cash to improve the north side of Upper Pitt Street and connect seamlessly with the Great George Square.

Liverpool's Chinatown is the oldest Chinese community in Europe, located in south of the city centre. The Chinese arch on Nelson Street is the largest, multiple-span arch outside China. | Coward_lion/stock.adobe

The company that owned the site, The Great George Street Project Limited, entered administration in February 2022 and since then the city council has been working with the company’s administrators Cowgills Limited and Farleys Solicitors LLP to try to finalise the acquisition.

The proposed works will also include installation of the two stone lions which were gifted by the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester to improve Chinatown’s visitor economy. Chinatown has been the historic home of the Chinese community in Liverpool for more than 200 years and is Europe’s oldest.

Section 106 agreements are legal agreements between a planning authority and a developer, to ensure that certain extra works related to a development are undertaken. These monies are then spent on upgrades like around Chinatown.

However, according to the council’s own analysis, Liverpool Chinatown has in recent years been on the decline from an economic and business perspective. Businesses on Nelson Street, behind the arch – the historic core of Chinatown, are struggling for survival. Half of the businesses on Nelson Street are permanently closed. Among the ones which are still open, only two businesses are open during the day.

The Imperial Arch in Liverpool during Chinese New Year celebrations | Shutterstock

Most flats above the restaurants are also vacant and some have not been occupied for decades. To address the low occupancy rates and the lack of day-time economy of Nelson Street, the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester has gifted Liverpool two large stone lions. This is a gift to mark Liverpool – Shanghai 25th sister cities anniversary and is expected to be formally received by the end of 2025.

Further proposed developments include the installation of a pedestrian table at the end of Nelson Street, modifying the current connection between footpaths on the north side of Upper Pitt Street and connecting with Great George Square. The planting of a red maple tree in proximity to the lions as a wishing tree so that the community and the public can hang good wishes notes on the branches is also being put forward.

The design also features a flower mat which pairs with the wishing tree. These two pieces of landscape create a unique background for the stone lions.

The existing steel sheet metal canopy will be upgraded, and the concrete bench underneath removed to improve access into the open space and play area. In addition, a memorial garden will be created within George’s Square to honour the history of the Chinese community in Liverpool.

Around £240,000 will be used to deliver the scheme with an additional £30,000 for the design. A contingency fee of 15% is also earmarked.

The scheme is expected to be signed off by city councillors on Wednesday December 18.