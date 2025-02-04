A former drag bar and community pub in Liverpool could be transformed into a hotel under new plans.

According to planning documents submitted by Paul Neal Architects, on behalf of C&D properties, the upper floors of the former Kitty’s Showbar site at 69 Tithebarn Street are proposed to be renovated to provide a ten bedroom hotel.

The existing building would be “sensitively renovated” and the target market would be predominantly tourists for “leisure, conference and business purposes”. The hotel would be able to host up to 20 guests at any one time, with a “strict no entry policy for unregistered guests” and check-in hours between 12.00pm and 9.00pm. Checkout would be 10.30am.

Kitty's Showbar, Liverpool. | Mike McBey CC

Check-in and checkout would be managed via an app, which would also allow guests to open and lock the front door and internal room doors via a secure smart lock, as well as electronically recording personal details, taking deposits and explaining hotel guest policies.

The documents state: “It is expected that the accommodation could be occupied on a daily basis.” The planning application will now be considered by Liverpool City Council.