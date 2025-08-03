Liverpool house fire sees two people taken to hospital as forensics enter property

A house fire broke out on Athol Street in Vauxhall during Sunday, August 3 morning | Google

A house fire in Liverpool saw two people taken to hospital this morning (Sunday, August 3).

The fire broke out at Athol Street in Vauxhall during the early hours, where photos show a cordon in place while forensics checked the property.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident this morning on Athol Street, Liverpool. Crews were alerted at 5.40am and on scene at 5.45am. Three fire engines attended.

“Crews arrived to find a two-storey semi-detached property with the first floor involved in fire. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) were deployed to the property to fight the fire with a high pressure hose reel jet and search for occupants.

"Three people were out of the property prior to fire service arrival and were checked over by crews. By 5.58am the main body of fire was extinguished and firefighters checked the loft space for fire spread.

"Crews continued to fight the fire using two hose reel jets and a main branch hose. Once the fire was extinguished, crews remained in BA while the ventilating the property.

"Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) checked over the three occupants and a neighbour, and conveyed two people to hospital for treatment. Crews continued to dampen down and temperature check the property before leaving the scene at 8.45am."