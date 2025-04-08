Liverpool jobs at risk as Post Office plans to offload 108 branches - which Liverpool sites could close?
The company confirmed it will handover the remaining 108 crown sites which it still owns and runs across the country to franchisees by autumn 2025. The process could see some sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure.
It comes after the organisation, which has undergone a significant overhaul since the impact of the Horizon IT scandal when hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted, announced a review of the branches late last year.
The Post Office said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by an extra £250 million a year by 2030.
Among the impacted Post Office sites are two in Liverpool.
Liverpool Post Office branches impacted
In Liverpool, the Breck Road Post Office at the Mall in Anfield and the Old Swan branch on Prescot Road will be offloaded. The two sites were earmarked for closure last year, when Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed rumours of a major restructuring within the company.
Which Post Office branches could close?
It is understood that the Post Office expects the majority of its 108 crown branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some of these could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff. It is not yet known how each individual site will be impacted.
The Post Office stressed that communities affected “will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location”.
Full list of Post Office branches that will be offloaded in 2025
- Aldwych – London
- Baker Street – London
- Bangor – Main Street, Bangor, Wales
- Barnes Green – Lee Road, Manchester
- Barnet – High Street, Barnet, London
- Belfast City – Bridge Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Bexhill On Sea – Devonshire Square, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
- Bideford – The Quay, Bideford, Devon
- Birmingham – Pinfold Street, Birmingham
- Bransholme – A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, East Yorkshire
- Breck Road – The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool
- Bridlington – Quay Road, Bridlington, East Yorkshire
- Brixton – Ferndale Road, Brixton, London
- Broadway – London
- Caernarfon – Castle Square, Caernarfon, Wales
- Cambridge City – St Andrew Street, Cambridge
- Canning Town – Barking Road, London
- Chester Le Street – Front Street, Chester Le Street, County Durham
- Cosham – High Street, Cosham, Hampshire
- Cricklewood – Cricklewood Broadway, London
- Crossgates – Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, West Yorkshire
- Croydon – High Street, Croydon, London
- Dereham – Quebec Street, Dereham, Norfolk
- Didsbury Village – Albert Hill Street, Didsbury, Greater Manchester
- Dunraven Place – Wyndham Street, Bridgend, Wales
- East Dulwich – Lordship Lane, London
- Eccles – Church Street, Eccles, Greater Manchester
- Edinburgh City – Waverley Mall, Edinburgh
- Furness House – Dalton Road, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
- Glasgow – West Nile Street, Glasgow
- Gloucester – Kings Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire
- Golders Green – Finchley Road, London
- Great Portland Street – London
- Grimsby – Victoria Street, Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Haddington – Court Street, Haddington, Scotland
- Hampstead – Hampstead High Street, London
- Harlesden – Wendover Road, Harlesden, Greater London
- Harold Hill – Farnham Road, Romford, Greater London
- High Holborn – London
- Houndsditch – White Kennet Street, London
- Hyde – Market Place, Hyde, Greater Manchester
- Inverness – Queensgate, Inverness, Scotland
- Islington – Upper Street, Islington, London
- Kendal – Stricklandgate, Kendal, Cumbria
- Kennington Park – Kennington Road, London
- Kensington – Kensington High Street, London
- Kettering – Lower Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kilburn – Kilburn High Road, London
- Kingsbury – Kingsbury Road, London
- Kingsland High Street – London
- Kirkwall – Junction Road, Kirkwall, Scotland
- Knightsbridge – Raphael Street, London
- Leigh – Silk Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester
- Leighton Buzzard – Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
- Liskeard – The Parade, Liskeard, Cornwall
- London Bridge – Borough High Street, London
- Londonderry – Custom House Street, Northern Ireland
- Lower Edmonton – South Mall, Edmonton Green, Greater London
- Lupus Street – Greater London
- Matlock – Bank Road, Matlock, Derbyshire
- Melville Road – Melville Road, Hove, East Sussex
- Merthyr Tydfil – John Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
- Milton Keynes – Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Morecambe – Victoria Street, Morecambe, Lancashire
- Morley – Queens Street, Morley, West Yorkshire
- Mount Pleasant – Rosebery Avenue, London
- Mutley – Mutley Plain, Plymouth, Devon
- Nailsea – Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, Somerset
- Newquay – East Street, Newquay, Cornwall
- Newtownards – Frances Street, Newtownards, Northern Ireland
- Northolt – Mandeville Road, Northolt, London
- Old Swan – Prescot Road, Liverpool
- Oswestry – Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire
- Oxford – St Aldates, Oxford
- Paddington Quay – Praed Street, London
- Paignton – Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon
- Port Talbot – Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales
- Portsmouth – Slindon Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Poulton Le Fylde – Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire
- Prestwich – Kingswood Road, Prestwich, Greater Manchester
- Raynes Park – Amity Grove, London
- Redditch – Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, Redditch, Worcestershire
- Roman Road – Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London
- Romsey – Church Street, Romsey, Hampshire
- Rotherham – Bridgegate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Salford City – Rossall Way, Salford, Greater Manchester
- Saltcoats – Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Scotland
- South Ockendon – Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, Essex
- South Shields – King Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Springburn Way – Springburn Way, Glasgow
- St Johns – Albion Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- St Peters Street – St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire
- Stamford – All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Stamford Hill – London
- Stockport – Great Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Stornoway – Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis
- Stroud – Russell Street, Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Sunderland City – Fawcett Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
- Teignmouth – Den Road, Teignmouth, Devon
- The City Of London – Eastcheap, London
- The Markets – New York Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Vauxhall Bridge Road – London
- Wealdstone – Headstone Drive, Harrow, Greater London
- Westbourne – Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, Dorset
- Wester Hailes – Westside Plaza, Edinburgh
- Windsor – Peascod Street, Windsor, Berkshire
- Worlds End – Kings Road, London
- Yate Sodbury – South Parade, Yate, Gloucestershire
