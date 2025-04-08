Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Post Office has revealed plans to offload its last remaining directly-owned branches this autumn, placing around 1,000 workers at risk and impacting two Liverpool sites.

The company confirmed it will handover the remaining 108 crown sites which it still owns and runs across the country to franchisees by autumn 2025. The process could see some sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure.

It comes after the organisation, which has undergone a significant overhaul since the impact of the Horizon IT scandal when hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted, announced a review of the branches late last year.

The Post Office said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by an extra £250 million a year by 2030.

Among the impacted Post Office sites are two in Liverpool.

Liverpool Post Office branches impacted

In Liverpool, the Breck Road Post Office at the Mall in Anfield and the Old Swan branch on Prescot Road will be offloaded. The two sites were earmarked for closure last year, when Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed rumours of a major restructuring within the company.

Which Post Office branches could close?

It is understood that the Post Office expects the majority of its 108 crown branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some of these could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff. It is not yet known how each individual site will be impacted.

The Post Office stressed that communities affected “will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location”.

Full list of Post Office branches that will be offloaded in 2025

Aldwych – London

Baker Street – London

Bangor – Main Street, Bangor, Wales

Barnes Green – Lee Road, Manchester

Barnet – High Street, Barnet, London

Belfast City – Bridge Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Bexhill On Sea – Devonshire Square, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

Bideford – The Quay, Bideford, Devon

Birmingham – Pinfold Street, Birmingham

Bransholme – A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, East Yorkshire

Breck Road – The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool

Bridlington – Quay Road, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Brixton – Ferndale Road, Brixton, London

Broadway – London

Caernarfon – Castle Square, Caernarfon, Wales

Cambridge City – St Andrew Street, Cambridge

Canning Town – Barking Road, London

Chester Le Street – Front Street, Chester Le Street, County Durham

Cosham – High Street, Cosham, Hampshire

Cricklewood – Cricklewood Broadway, London

Crossgates – Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, West Yorkshire

Croydon – High Street, Croydon, London

Dereham – Quebec Street, Dereham, Norfolk

Didsbury Village – Albert Hill Street, Didsbury, Greater Manchester

Dunraven Place – Wyndham Street, Bridgend, Wales

East Dulwich – Lordship Lane, London

Eccles – Church Street, Eccles, Greater Manchester

Edinburgh City – Waverley Mall, Edinburgh

Furness House – Dalton Road, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Glasgow – West Nile Street, Glasgow

Gloucester – Kings Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Golders Green – Finchley Road, London

Great Portland Street – London

Grimsby – Victoria Street, Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Haddington – Court Street, Haddington, Scotland

Hampstead – Hampstead High Street, London

Harlesden – Wendover Road, Harlesden, Greater London

Harold Hill – Farnham Road, Romford, Greater London

High Holborn – London

Houndsditch – White Kennet Street, London

Hyde – Market Place, Hyde, Greater Manchester

Inverness – Queensgate, Inverness, Scotland

Islington – Upper Street, Islington, London

Kendal – Stricklandgate, Kendal, Cumbria

Kennington Park – Kennington Road, London

Kensington – Kensington High Street, London

Kettering – Lower Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kilburn – Kilburn High Road, London

Kingsbury – Kingsbury Road, London

Kingsland High Street – London

Kirkwall – Junction Road, Kirkwall, Scotland

Knightsbridge – Raphael Street, London

Leigh – Silk Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Leighton Buzzard – Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Liskeard – The Parade, Liskeard, Cornwall

London Bridge – Borough High Street, London

Londonderry – Custom House Street, Northern Ireland

Lower Edmonton – South Mall, Edmonton Green, Greater London

Lupus Street – Greater London

Matlock – Bank Road, Matlock, Derbyshire

Melville Road – Melville Road, Hove, East Sussex

Merthyr Tydfil – John Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Milton Keynes – Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Morecambe – Victoria Street, Morecambe, Lancashire

Morley – Queens Street, Morley, West Yorkshire

Mount Pleasant – Rosebery Avenue, London

Mutley – Mutley Plain, Plymouth, Devon

Nailsea – Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, Somerset

Newquay – East Street, Newquay, Cornwall

Newtownards – Frances Street, Newtownards, Northern Ireland

Northolt – Mandeville Road, Northolt, London

Old Swan – Prescot Road, Liverpool

Oswestry – Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire

Oxford – St Aldates, Oxford

Paddington Quay – Praed Street, London

Paignton – Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon

Port Talbot – Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales

Portsmouth – Slindon Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire

Poulton Le Fylde – Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire

Prestwich – Kingswood Road, Prestwich, Greater Manchester

Raynes Park – Amity Grove, London

Redditch – Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, Redditch, Worcestershire

Roman Road – Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London

Romsey – Church Street, Romsey, Hampshire

Rotherham – Bridgegate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Salford City – Rossall Way, Salford, Greater Manchester

Saltcoats – Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Scotland

South Ockendon – Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, Essex

South Shields – King Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Springburn Way – Springburn Way, Glasgow

St Johns – Albion Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire

St Peters Street – St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Stamford – All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Stamford Hill – London

Stockport – Great Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Stornoway – Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis

Stroud – Russell Street, Stroud, Gloucestershire

Sunderland City – Fawcett Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Teignmouth – Den Road, Teignmouth, Devon

The City Of London – Eastcheap, London

The Markets – New York Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Vauxhall Bridge Road – London

Wealdstone – Headstone Drive, Harrow, Greater London

Westbourne – Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, Dorset

Wester Hailes – Westside Plaza, Edinburgh

Windsor – Peascod Street, Windsor, Berkshire

Worlds End – Kings Road, London

Yate Sodbury – South Parade, Yate, Gloucestershire