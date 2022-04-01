The Easter break will be the first school holiday period since the lifting of the last COVID-related international travel restrictions.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is gearing up for “the busiest holiday period of the year so far” this Easter and travellers are being urged to allow plenty of time for check-in and security.

The Easter break will be the first school holiday period since the lifting of the last of the Government’s COVID-related international travel restrictions, with around 170,000 passengers expected to pass through LJLA in the next two weeks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has recently opened up a new route to Europe.

Travellers are being reminded that pre-COVID security restrictions relating to items in hand luggage remain in place and incorrectly packed carry-ons could cause delays for travellers.

Full details of baggage allowances and restricted items can be found on the airport’s website .

Passengers should also ensure that they check what restrictions are in place for the destination they are travelling to, with some countries continuing to have COVID related restrictions for arriving passengers.

A spokesman for LJLA said: “We don’t expect lengthy queues for our passengers, however travellers should remember that security restrictions regarding items in hand luggage prior to the pandemic remain in place.

“Because the airport will be busier than usual, they should allow plenty of time to pass through the terminal.”

Will flights from Liverpool airport be affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Despite the airport not operating direct flights to either Ukraine or Russia, it is still possible to fly to locations near the conflict.

You can fly directly from the airport to some of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, such as Budapest in Hungary and Krakow, Warsaw, and Gdansk in Poland.

LJLA told LiverpoolWorld: “Flights to these and other destinations in Eastern Europe continue to operate along with all our other services and it remains busy as usual on all services at present.”

LJLA’s most popular destinations this Easter

Passengers are expected to be jetting off to a mix of Mediterranean destinations and city breaks following the start of the airline’s summer schedules last week.

The most popular sunshine routes this Easter are likely to be Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Palma, as well as routes to the Turkish resorts of Dalaman, Bodrum and Antalya which have recently restarted.

City breaks to destinations closer to home such as Dublin and Belfast are also expected to be popular as usual, along with destinations including Vienna, Stockholm, Paris, Budapest and Porto.