Liverpool John Lennon Airport crowned UK's favourite at Travel Gossip Awards 2025
The busy airport in Speke - which was once again crowned the UK’s best by Which? last year - was given the accolade at a prestigious awards ceremony in London on Tuesday (March 25).
The awards were presented on Tuesday evening at The Travel Celebration 2025, with categories including Agents’ Favourite Hotel & Resort Brand and Agents’ Favourite River Cruise Brand.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport impressed and bagged the Agents’ Favourite UK Airport award, adding the win to its growing list of achievements.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for Liverpool Airport said: “We’re your agent’s favourite! Last night, we scooped Agents’ Favourite UK Airport at the Travel Gossip Awards. Thank you to everyone who voted LJLA.
“Now to find some room in the cabinet...”
