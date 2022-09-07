Liverpool John Moores give staff members a one-off cost of living payment

The university continues to plan further support for staff and students.

Liverpool John Moores are giving all staff members a payment to help with the cost of living crisis.

The one-off payment of £750 will go to all staff (except the Executive Leadership Team) in addition to the nationally-negotiated annual pay rise already implemented.

Staff members on lower grades (2-6) will also receive £250 in December.

The payment aims to help staff as the energy price cap increases by 80% from October 1.

The University is also looking for ways to help students.

Prof. Mark Power, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of Liverpool John Moores University, said: “LJMU continues to thrive because of our community. In the context of the exceptional financial situation that we are all facing and as a thank you to our staff for their on-going contribution to the university and all they have done during the pandemic, we are proud to be able to make this financial gesture.