Liverpool FC fans will sleep at Anfield in the 2025 Kip on the Kop, including Crissy Rock & Sammy Lee.

Liverpool fans will spend a night under the stars at Anfield this weekend to raise money for the LFC Foundation.

The annual Kip on the Kop challenge will help to fundraise to support people who are vulnerable across the city, whilst also raising awareness of some of the challenges they face.

The challenge doesn’t replicate what it’s like for those who are forced to sleep rough, but it gives an idea of the situation that many people find themselves in, whilst also supporting those who face this as a reality every night.

Former Reds star Sammy Lee and Benidorm’s Christine Murray (Crissy Rock) are the latest famous faces confirmed for this year’s event, while award-winning comedian John Bishop was confirmed as attending earlier this year, as was LFC Foundation community ambassador Chris Kirkland.

Ahead of this year’s sleepout, John - who also slept at Anfield in 2024 - said: “Last year’s event was a special experience for everyone who took part and you could see just how much it made everyone appreciate the struggles that sadly so many people face every day in our city.

“I am hoping that even more Reds can come together this year to raise even more awareness and funds to help the LFC Foundation and Liverpool Homeless FC to tackle homelessness in our communities.”

This year’s event takes place on Saturday (September 6) and you can register here. The registration fee is £30 and those taking part are asked to commit to raising a minimum of £250 in donations, which will be shared between LFC Foundation’s Global Works programme and Liverpool Homeless FC.