Easter rail disruption as Liverpool Lime Street closes to major train operators
Changes to train services will operate across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with lines between Mossley Hill, Huyton and Liverpool Lime Street closed for major railway upgrades on Easter Sunday.
Engineers will be replacing track switches and crossings and carrying out maintenance work to the electrical supply equipment. National Rail says the work will make the track more reliable for the 240 services that travel in and out of Liverpool Lime Street station every day.
No overground services will terminate at Liverpool Lime Street on Sunday, but the station building itself will be open for access to the Merseyrail network and rail replacement buses. Full details are below.
Train operator information for travel into Liverpool on Easter Sunday
Avanti West Coast
No Avanti West Coast trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street. Replacement bus services will run between Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street.
Transport for Wales
No Transport for Wales trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street. Trains between Chester and Liverpool Lime Street will instead run between Chester and Liverpool South Parkway.
You can use Merseyrail trains between Liverpool South Parkway and Liverpool Central at no extra cost to complete your journey.
East Midlands Railway
An amended timetable will run on the Liverpool to Norwich route, with trains running to and from Manchester Piccadilly and Nottingham and Norwich. Rail replacement buses will operate between Stockport and Manchester Piccadilly to connect with the train service.
You are advised to use alternative services between Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool.
Northern
No Northern trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street. Trains between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street will instead run a reduced service between Manchester Oxford Road and Hunts Cross.
Trains between Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street via Earlestown, and also between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street will start / terminate at Huyton.
Replacement bus services will run between Hunts Cross and Liverpool Lime Street, and between Huyton and Liverpool Lime Street.
TransPennine Express
No TransPennine Express trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street.
Trains between Cleethorpes and Liverpool Lime Street will instead run between Cleethorpes and Manchester Piccadilly. Replacement bus services will run between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street.
Trains between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street will instead run between Manchester Oxford Road and Warrington Central. Replacement bus services will run between Warrington Central and Liverpool Lime Street.
London North Western Railway
No London Northwestern Railway trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street.
Train services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool South Parkway only. You can use Merseyrail trains between Liverpool South Parkway and Liverpool Central to complete your journey. Liverpool Central is a short distance from Liverpool Lime Street.
Passengers travelling in the North West of England are also being advised to plan their journeys in advance over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with works in Stockpot, Salford Central and signalling upgrades between Carlisle, Cumbria and Carstairs.
Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance with their train operator or via www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring.
