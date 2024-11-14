1 . Woolton Hall, Woolton

Woolton Hall is a former country house, created by influential architect Robert Adam. Once a home for the wealthy, and then a school, it became disused in the 1950s and was set for demolition. Following mass pushback, it became a Grade I-listed building in 1982. The owners had plans to use the building as the focus of a retirement village but their proposals have failed to get financial support and the building has continued to decline. It is hoped that a new scheme for re-use will be worked up. The building has been subject to vandalism. According to Historic England, Woolton Hall is at 'immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric'. | Catherine Singleton - https://www.flickr.com/photos/s1ng0/50803243852/, CC BY-SA 2.0