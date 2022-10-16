Liverpool man loses four stone buying reduced ‘yellow sticker’ food

Dean began gaining weight when his husband fell ill.

Dean Simpson-Humphreys before his weight loss. Image: SWNS

A man who began gaining weight whilst looking after his dying spouse, has saved money and lost a whopping four stone, by eating discounted food.

Dean Simpson-Humphreys, 46, became a full-time carer to husband, Gary, when he was diagnosed with a tumour on his spinal cord.

Juggling full-time work with hospital visits led Dean to turn to fast food.

Having takeaway for breakfast and dinner - with a lunch from the hospital canteen, he became 18st.

Dean Simpson-Humphreys before his weight loss. Image: SWNS/Slimming World

Joining Slimming World in 2018, he lost over 4st, and now weighs 13st 12lbs.

Dean lost weight buy purchasing food from the ‘yellow sticker’ sections at his local supermarket.

These sections often have fruit and vegetables that are due to expire, and he used these to make healthier meals.

He also discovered food waste initiatives such as Liverpool Zero Waste and Too Good to Go, which allow people to buy food that would otherwise be thrown away, at a discounted price.

Gary sadly passed away in June, but Dean is continuing to be healthy for himself.

Dean, a former recruitment manager in the NHS, is now training to become a Slimming World consultant and often cooks bargain meals for his two elderly neighbours too.

Dean, from Liverpool, told SWNS: “We had to go on benefits and money was a lot tighter than it had ever been.

“I couldn’t just go to the shop, buy anything and not think about the price anymore.

“At first I felt ashamed putting the yellow sticker foods in my basket, but then I realised someone was going to buy them and it was better than it all going to waste.

“I would get a joint of pork for £5 in the yellow label section, freeze it and then every Sunday I’d make a roast for eight of us with meat, roast potatoes and loads of veg and it would cost less than £10 in total.”

Dean and husband Gary Simpson-Humphreys, who was a nurse, first joined Slimming World in 2010 to lose weight ahead of their wedding in 2011.

Dean lost 4st and maintained his target weight successfully until Gary fell ill in February 2016.

He had always enjoyed being creative in the kitchen and soon found he relished the challenge of whipping up a healthy meals.

Dean Simpson-Humphreys after his weight loss. Image: SWNS/Slimming World

He began sharing his recipes and ideas on his Instagram channel, where he now has more than 2,500 followers