The Mayor said that if the bus strike were happening in London, it would be receiving ‘much greater attention.’

The Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has contacted the manager director for Arriva UK, to tell senior management they need to take the ongoing strike in Merseyside more seriously.

In the letter, Steve Rotheram outlines the impact the industrial action is having on the region, as local residents have faced travel disruptions for over three weeks.

Why are the strikes happening?

GMB and Unite Union members working at Arriva North West have been on strike since July 20, and do not plan to return to work until all parties agree on pay rises for workers.

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, the bus workers feel they have no option other than to strike, as their rate of pay has not risen with the rate of inflation.

Despite several meetings between Arriva and the unions, no agreement has been reached, with Arriva refusing to increase their pay offer of 8.5% - 0.9% behind inflation.

What did the Mayor say?

In the detailed letter to Arriva boss Paul O’Neil, the Mayor wrote:

“At the time of writing, swathes of the Liverpool City Region have been without Arriva services for 22 days. This is having an impact not only on peoples’ day-to-day lives but on the local economy too.

Liverpool City Region mayor, Steve Rotheram

“The economic consequences are all too real, with people unable to travel freely, local businesses are being impacted too.”

He adds: “We believe that this impasse requires intervention at a more senior level. We are calling on the highest levels of Arriva Group’s management to get involved in negotiations to find an appropriate swift, and agreeable conclusion to this dispute.

“Were this dispute happening in London, we have little doubt that it would be receiving much greater attention, not only in the national press but within your organisation too.”

What’s next?

There has not been an official response yet, however, Arriva North West are due to issue an update in the coming days.

Currently, only one Arriva service is running in Merseyside - the shuttle bus to Liverpool Clatterbridge Hospital.