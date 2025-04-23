Every Merseyside train station has been ranked based on its cancellation rate.

The UK’s rail system plays a vital role in the nation's economy and infrastructure, however, there remain issues with services across many different operators - with one of the most complained about being cancellations.

With this in mind, we have looked at the latest data from the Office of Rail and Road, which reveals the percentage of train cancellations across 1,700 train stations. Train operators say cancellations are not always in their control, and that the data does not reflect cases when operators plug a gap in their services with another train.

The data has been published by the Office for Rail and Road and covers the period January 5 to February 1 2025 inclusive. It features all 76 of Merseyside’s train stations and we have ranked them from best to worst, based on the percentage of cancellations.

Take a look below to see how each station ranks...

1 . Ellesmere Port, Wirral Ellesmere Port - 9.71%. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . Little Sutton, Wirral Little Sutton - 9.15%. | El Pollock

3 . Port Sunlight, Wirral Port Sunlight - 8.18%. | Port Sunlight Village Trust

4 . Bebington, Wirral Bebington - 8.16%. | Jorge Franganillo, CC BY 3.0