Hotels have been cancelling pre-booked stays in order to increase prices.

Liverpool’s MetroMayor has expressed disappointment in hotels drastically increasing costs the weekend of the Eurovision final.

Hotels across the region have been seen to increase prices by thousands of pounds on May 13 and 14, after Liverpool was named as host city for Eurovision 2023.

Announced by Graham Norton on Friday, Liverpool will be hosting the popular song contest in place of Ukraine, who are facing war and disruption with Russia.

In a statement, Steve Rotheram said: “I don’t want anybody to be prevented from visiting our great city region because it’s been made financially restrictive.”

He referred to going to the Eurovision final as a ‘once in a life time opportunity’ and said it’s a chance for Liverpool to show what a ‘great city’ it is.

On Booking.com and Air BnB, prices can be seen increasing by ten times the month prior, with some businesses cancelling pre-booked stays in an attempt to make more money.

One company on Booking.com is charging £199 for a weekend in April 2023, but for Eurovision weekend in May, the cost is £2,580, for the one bed apartment in the city centre.

The Metro Mayor said: “Eurovision is a welcome distraction for millions of people who will be looking forward to celebrating a global gathering in Liverpool on behalf of our friends in Ukraine.”