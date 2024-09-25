Liverpool revealed to be the most expensive and booziest student city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool tops the list of priciest city's for students outside of the capital.

As an estimated 316,865 students are entering university for the first time this September and numbers have been crunched to determine which city is the most expensive to go on night out during Freshers' Week.

According to research from Student Beans, Liverpool comes out as the most costly city for student revelry (outside of London) with the average scholar paying a whopping £69.90 just for one night out in the centre.

The majority of that cash is likely spent on drinks, with Liverpool also named the booziest student city. The yearly average spend on alcohol alone is an eye-watering £635.64 per student.

However, the research also suggests that the average cost for three pints in Liverpool is £40.50. Now I don’t know where they have been drinking, but I’ve never paid £13.50 per pint anywhere in the city.

Student costs on a night out

From paying for an entry ticket, grabbing three drinks and getting a taxi to indulging in a Maccies, the research found the average UK student will spend up to £49.05 for a night out.

Bold St is a favourite with students | Local TV

However, according to a recent Student Beans report, 50% of students are going sober for Freshers' Week, and the average cost of going sober during a night out is £30.47. That's a saving of £18.58 compared to their non-sober friend!

According to their data, in Liverpool, on average, the cost of an entry ticket for freshers' events is £13.50, while a taxi home will set you back £8.90.

The average cost of a student night out

Liverpool - £69.90 (total cost of night out) Newcastle - £62.40 Glasgow - £55.90 Exeter - £54.90 Belfast - £53.65 Manchester - £53.55 Bournemouth - £53.09 Cardiff - £51.53 York - £50.80 Southampton - £50.55

Money saving tips for a night out

There certainly are some savings to be made during a night out to enjoy Freshers' Week without blowing your budget:

Get the bus instead of a taxi or even walk if it's safe to do so. The N1 bus service helps late-night revellers, and it runs each weekend between midnight and 5 am, ensuring that Night Owls can travel home safely in the early hours – for just £2.

I hate to sound like your mum, but you've good food at home. I know nothing hits quite like a greasy takeaway after a night out, but that's another £7 you could save on average. So, stock up on hangover-friendly food instead of grabbing fast food.

Go sober for the night, and you'll feel even better the next day when you've spent far less on booze than you normally would. The average cost for three pints is £23.75 vs. just £5.18 for three soft drinks.

Set a budget. You can work out how much you have to spend weekly and, therefore, how much you can allocate for a night out.

Look for offers and freebies. Check your locals to find out if they offer 2-for-1 drinks at certain times, and check whether you can get into a venue cheaper or for free by going earlier or later.