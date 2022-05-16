‘Huge shock’ in the community after man arrested on suspicion of murder following an alleged fatal assault at a house in Tuebrook.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an assault at a house in Tuebrook, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to a disturbance at Newsham Drive just after 6.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of paramedics a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation and officers remain at the house while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

A general view of Newsham Drive, Tuebrook. Image: Google

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family this evening.

“His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.

“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

“If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 991 of 15 May.