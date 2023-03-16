Everything you need to know in Merseyside.

The funeral of Brianna Ghey has taken place in Culcheth. Two 15 year old's - a boy and a girl - have been charged with her murder after she was stabbed in a park in February. Mourners were asked to wear pink in honour of the teenager.

Wirral Council has unanimously approved an extra £4.4m in funding for the controversial West Kirby sea wall. Despite some disagreement among councillors about the scheme, which is in the final stages of construction, all voted to approve the funding, which will come from the Environment Agency.

People in Liverpool are invited to celebrate Mother's Day at Anfield Crematorium this Sunday. On 19 March, a commemorative service will be held at 1 pm, delivered in partnership with the Good Funeral Company. The service will also be live streamed for anyone unable to attend the event.

