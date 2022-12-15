The top stories for December 15.

RCN strike

NHS nurses in Merseyside have gone on strike following a national ballot in a row over pay and patient safety. The Royal College of Nursing asked its members to support industrial action as they launched the industrial action across the UK in the 106-year history of the union.

Cost of living affecting Childline volunteers

Over the last three years, Childline has seen a 40% increase in the number of children turning to the service. However, the service is also feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis. Since April, the charity has lost nine volunteers in Liverpool.

Holiday Activities and Food Programme

The Department for Education-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme returns with a massive choice of free activities for children and young people from eligible families during the school holidays. Supermarket vouchers will also be distributed to families.

