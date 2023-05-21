The incident was caught on CCTV and footage was handed to Merseyside Police.

A nurse has been struck off after being caught on CCTV attacking an elderly wheelchair-bound patient at Wavertree Nursing Home.

Gaudencia Dator was filmed slapping the patient on the side of the head and was also accused of letting go of the resident’s wheelchair and allowing it to slam into a door frame.

The incident was reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and Merseyside Police in February 2020 but Ms Dator appears to have already fled back to The Philippines.

At an NMC hearing last month, a formal striking-off order was issued against the registered nurse. The sanction prevents Ms Dator from working again in the profession.

The attack: Ms Dator was working a night shift on February 5, 2020, when a resident complained to the senior carer they had been hit in the head. Ms Dator denied the allegation but a review of the home’s CCTV footage showed she had. Wavertree Nursing Home suspended Ms Dator as they attempted to arrange a disciplinary meeting and handed the CCTV footage to Merseyside Police.