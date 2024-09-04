Liverpool ONE unveils new features in UK first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new tools aim to make shopping and leisure accessible for all.

Liverpool ONE has unveiled two new schemes to improve accessibility for all visitors, in a UK first.

With roughly 58,000 households in Liverpool City Region having at least one disabled member, which represents almost 40% of all households across the region, the new tools - Sociability and Waymap - are aiming to support visitors both ahead of their visit and once they are at the popular leisure and shopping complex.

Sociability is an online directory which helps disabled people find accessible places. The majority of stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues at Liverpool ONE have been visited to assess their accessibility features and create an online guide filled with useful information about accessible toilets, access to stores and seating availability.

Launching alongside Sociability is Waymap - the first navigation app of its kind to work indoors, outdoors and even deep underground, without GPS. With step-by-step guidance and a level of accuracy that ensures that all users – including those with visual impairments – the app aims to ensure all visitors are able to confidently navigate any venue.

Watch the full video above to find out more about the new schemes.