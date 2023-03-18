The retail destination continues to thrive.

Liverpool ONE has bucked national trends once again, with a 16.5 percent uplift in sales since the start of 2023, compared to the sae time frame in 2022.

Grosvenor reported the rise, which also outperforms the national average, with an increase of 5.2 percent in sales being recorded across the country, according to the latest BRC data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool ONE has also seen a 6.5% increase in footfall for the year to date compared to 2022, and is expecting an even higher increase when thousands descend on Liverpool this the Eurovision Song Contest this May.

A survey by Small Business Prices last year, showed there is more spent on the high street in Liverpool compared to anywhere else in the UK and Liverpool ONE ended 2022 on a high bucking the downward retail trends.

More exciting things are set to come for Liverpool ONE, with a huge new M&S store set to take over the old Debenhams building, and a giant Eurovision egg trail set to bring in visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement