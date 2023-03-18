Register
Liverpool ONE bucks national trends once again with huge increase in sales

The retail destination continues to thrive.

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT

Liverpool ONE has bucked national trends once again, with a 16.5 percent uplift in sales since the start of 2023, compared to the sae time frame in 2022.

Grosvenor reported the rise, which also outperforms the national average, with an increase of 5.2 percent in sales being recorded across the country, according to the latest BRC data.

Liverpool ONE has also seen a 6.5% increase in footfall for the year to date compared to 2022, and is expecting an even higher increase when thousands descend on Liverpool this the Eurovision Song Contest this May.

A survey by Small Business Prices last year, showed there is more spent on the high street in Liverpool compared to anywhere else in the UK and Liverpool ONE ended 2022 on a high bucking the downward retail trends.

More exciting things are set to come for Liverpool ONE, with a huge new M&S store set to take over the old Debenhams building, and a giant Eurovision egg trail set to bring in visitors.

Iain Finlayson, Estate Director at Liverpool ONE, said cafés in particular are outperforming the sales average praised “excellent performance” across stores.

