Following on form the success of lat year, the Liverpool ONE Dog Show returns this September and dog owners are being encouraged to pre-register.

Taking place on Sunday 11 September on Chavasse Park, the city’s dogs will have the opportunity to enter an array of impressive and swoon-worthy categories all with a chance of being crowned champions.

Liverpool ONE dog show 2021. Image: Liverpool ONE

The seven categories at the Liverpool ONE Dog Show are:

Cutest Puppy

Prettiest Pooch

Handsomest Boy

Best Tricks

Fancy Dress

Doggy Musical Statues (NEW)

Rescue Dog (NEW)

The judging panel includes Danielle Greenberg, owner of The Liverpool Vets, Jan Hughes, founder of charity partner Care for the Paw, and Jo Gordon, head booker at animal talent agency Urban Paws.The furry friends will have the opportunity to show judges what they can do by parading to an audience at Chavasse Park.

There will be a winner for each category, who will take home dog treats, as well as a £50 Liverpool ONE gift card. Every entrant will receive a Liverpool ONE Dog Show collar rosette.

Care for the Paw is the charity partner of the event, it aims to support dogs who are sleeping rough or in temporary accommodation.

What happens at the Liverpool ONE Dog Show?

As well as competing for wonderful prizes, dogs will be able to take part in short agility and behaviour training sessions with industry experts.

The dog show welcomes all of the family to join in the fun! With food and drink stalls, and local businesses selling doggy gifts and products, the Liverpool ONE Dog Show offers a fun day out for everyone.

Dogs are always welcome throughout Liverpool ONE, with public water bowls, dog-friendly restaurants, and stores where well-behaved dogs can join their owners for shopping trips.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE said:“We’re excited to welcome back the city’s most talented furry friends. We’re calling on all doggie families to pre-register to take part in what really is one of our most favourite events of the year!

Liverpool ONE dog show. Image: Liverpool ONE

“We’re glad to continue working with local organisations, Care for the Paw and The Liverpool Vets. We welcome Urban Paws and many other community groups this year, to join a fantastic celebration on Chavasse Park bringing the community together.”

How to enter the Liverpool ONE Dog Show