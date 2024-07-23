Liverpool ONE is giving away free Merseyrail return tickets this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families of up to five people can travel to and from Liverpool city centre for free.

Liverpool ONE is joining forces with Merseyrail this summer, offering free rail travel to the city centre.

Available for families of up to five, passengers can grab free return tickets to Liverpool on August 9, via any of Merseyrail’s lines. The perfect excuse to check out the Summer of Sport fan park in Chavasse Park or do a spot of shopping, tickets can be applied for in advance so you can play your family trip ahead of time.

