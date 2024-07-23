Liverpool ONE is giving away free Merseyrail return tickets this summer
Liverpool ONE is joining forces with Merseyrail this summer, offering free rail travel to the city centre.
Available for families of up to five, passengers can grab free return tickets to Liverpool on August 9, via any of Merseyrail’s lines. The perfect excuse to check out the Summer of Sport fan park in Chavasse Park or do a spot of shopping, tickets can be applied for in advance so you can play your family trip ahead of time.
To claim a free family ticket of up to 2 adults and 3 children, fill out Merseyrail’s form by 12.00pm on Monday August 5. Tickets will then be emailed that afternoon and are to be used on Friday August 9 only - remember to check your junk folder.
