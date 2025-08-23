Liverpool ONE August bank holiday 2025 opening hours for shops and restaurants
Plan your August bank holiday at Liverpool ONE with our guide to shop and restaurant opening hours.
The August bank holiday weekend is here and many of us will be planning what we’re going to do with the long break.
With dry, sunny weather on the cards, many people are likely to head into the city centre for a spot of shopping or a bite to eat. Check out the bank holiday opening hours for Liverpool ONE below.
Liverpool ONE August bank holiday opening hours
Shops
- Saturday (August 23) - 10.00am to 7.00pm.
- Sunday (August 24) - 11.00am to 5.00pm.
- Bank holiday Monday (August 25) - 10.00am to 6.00pm.
- Saturday (August 23) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.
- Sunday (August 24) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.
- Bank holiday Monday (August 25) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.