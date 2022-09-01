Liverpool ONE recruitment drive to help locals find exciting new retail roles

There are hundreds of roles available.

Liverpool ONE is gearing up to stage its annual recruitment day to help local people land a job within retail and hospitality.

The event, which takes place on Tuesday 6 September, will see stores and restaurants from across the retail and leisure destination offering hundreds of vacancies across all levels, from store managers and supervisors to sales assistants and baristas.

Those looking to secure a new role will have the chance to gain interview tips from the experts in Liverpool ONE’s HR team, while a printing service for CVs will also be offered at the Information Centre on Wall Street.

Among the brands taking part are JD, who are offering over 150 positions, John Lewis & Partners with 100 vacancies, Tessuti’s brand new flagship store offering 50 roles, Guess, Bierkeller, MAC and many others, with a mixture of full and part-time roles available.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming local people of all ages and backgrounds as we host our second recruitment drive following the success of last year’s event.

“We know there’s lots of untapped talent across the Liverpool City Region, with students coming into the city and looking for a part-time role, to more mature candidates looking for a change or a new opportunity.

Liverpool ONE. Image: Gareth Jones

“The opportunity to develop an exciting career in retail and hospitality are here and we’re really keen to talk to local people who are looking for roles at all levels. Visitors can work with our HR team on the day to perfect their interview technique and make sure they have the best chance at securing the job they want.”

Stores across Liverpool ONE will display signs indicating they are hiring.

Donna added: “With Christmas just around the corner, it’s more important than ever to attract – and retain – local talent and help them to hone their skills. There’s more than 3,500 people already working across Liverpool ONE and we’re looking forward to increasing this number in the coming months and helping to build long-lasting careers.”