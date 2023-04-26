A man from Liverpool has been jailed for life for abducting and sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. Lewis Jones, 24, snatched the youngster in broad daylight from a field in Droylsden as she played with her cousins.

The children were building a den on 17 August last year when they became aware of a stranger sat on a bench, watching them and taking photos for about an hour. He even took off his t-shirt, showing a tattoo on his chest - which the brave young witnesses were later able to recall to help Merseyside Police snare Jones.

Brazen Jones, formerly of Brocklebank Lane, Allerton, then approached the children and asked if they’d help him collect sticks, before grabbing the six-year-old girl round her waist, putting his hand over her mouth and running away with her down the disused railway path where he sexually assaulted her.

Her cousins ran to raise the alarm and the little girl was found a short time later. Police searched the area and tracked down Jones using CCTV and information from the public following a series of appeals. The little girl and her family have since received specialist support following her dreadful ordeal.

Sentencing Jones, of no fixed abode, to life imprisonment on Tuesday (25 April), Her Honour Judge Manley referred to Jones as a dangerous individual who was highly likely to commit further, serious offences. She added he would only be apply to first apply for parole in 2035, but he would only ever be released if he could prove to the Parole Board that he was safe to be out with the general public.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Jenkins said: “Firstly, we would like to thank the young victim and her family, who have shown considerable strength and bravery when seeing this prosecution through until sentencing today.

“As a team and a force, we are extremely pleased with today’s result, which has seen Jones, an abhorrent individual, removed from the streets for a considerable length of time.

“My officers acted quickly, securing identification of Jones who was a stranger to Tameside. This was only achieved by securing evidence of his approach and exit to the scene and I am very grateful to them and the officer in the case who worked tirelessly and under significant pressure to get this to where we are today.

“People like this should not be free to roam our streets and put our young population at risk – something GMP are committed to. If you have any information regarding any such crimes, we encourage you to get in touch with us. You will be believed and we will help you.