John Bishop said he is “heartbroken” after a car ploughed into Liverpool fans during yesterday’s (May 26) title win parade.

The celebrations ended in tragedy as the incident, at around 6.00pm, saw 27 people, including four children, taken to hospital due to their injuries.

The Liverpool comedian watched the parade with his father in the city centre and said his “heart goes out to all those affected”.

Posting an Instagram story last night, Bishop said: “I was at the parade today with my Dad and like everyone else I am shocked and heartbroken about the events at the end of the Liverpool parade.

“My heart goes out to all those affected. Our anthem could not be more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

A 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, who is believed to be the driver, has been arrested.