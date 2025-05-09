Almost 100 Liverpool parents fined for problem parking outside schools
A warning has been issued to drivers who leave their car without consideration outside sites when picking up or dropping off their child each morning and afternoon.
The city council has revealed how in the last 12 months, 94 penalty charge notices have been issued to parents and caregivers who did not follow the rules. The authority’s parking services team is in the process of collating hotspots around the city that require increased attention.
To date, eight locations have been set up with camera enforcement as part of Liverpool Council’s school streets initiative. There are plans for a further 42 to be adopted within the next two years.
Inconsiderate and dangerous parking around schools has become a significant problem, placing children and others at risk. Parked vehicles can obstruct visibility, making it difficult for both children and drivers to see approaching traffic.
City officials are now asking all parents to consider the potential consequences of their parking choices. The Highway Code clearly states: “You must not wait or park, or stop to set down and pick up passengers, on school entrance markings when upright signs indicate a prohibition of stopping.”
Drivers are also reminded to be considerate of other road users, pedestrians, and local residents by avoiding parking:
- On yellow lines, zig zags, or school entrances
- At a School Crossing Patrol location
- On the footway, central reservation, or across dropped kerbs
- Across and blocking driveways
- Opposite, or within 10 metres of a junction
- In the middle of the road to drop off children
- Blocking the road, as emergency vehicles and other traffic may need access
The school streets programme aims to create safer, more pedestrian-friendly environments around schools by restricting or reducing motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times. Those who need to drive to school are being urged to park further away and walk where possible.
Cllr Dan Barrington, cabinet member for transport and connectivity, said: “Across the city we are seeing an increasing amount of car owners parking dangerously. This is particularly shocking when it occurs around schools, posing a massive safety risk to children.
“Drivers must follow the rules of the Highway Code. If there is nowhere to park legally and safely then you will have to drive to an area where you can and walk.
“There is no excuse for endangering the safety of pedestrians and other road users.”
