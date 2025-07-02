New data has revealed where Liverpool City Council issued the highest number of Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) fines last year as a warning to drivers to pay extra attention to where they leave their vehicles.

The research by National Scrap Car shows that Liverpool City Council ranked among the top 10 local authorities that issued the most parking fines throughout 2024, handing out over 170,935 tickets. Manchester City Council gave out the highest number of fines.

One Liverpool street saw 29,774 fines handed out, accounting for over £2 million of revenue for Liverpool City Council. Overall, the local authority will have made over £5.2 million in revenue from all the fines they distributed last year - 464,880 .

See the top ten streets where the most fines were handed out.

1 . Ranelagh Street, Liverpool L1 Ranelagh Street - 29,774 parking fines issued in 2024. | Google Street View

2 . Lime Street Southbound, Liverpool L1 Lime Street Southbound - 15,221 parking fines issued in 2024. | Google

3 . Crown Street, Liverpool L7 Crown Street - 2,855 parking fines issued in 2024. | Google