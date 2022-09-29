The bargain tickets will be for 10 events across Liverpool Philharmonic’s season.

Liverpool Philharmonic will welcome back the return of the £1 ticket sale, in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

On Sunday, October 2, exactly 1000 tickets for 10 events across Liverpool Philharmonic’s season will be available for just a quid each.

Jennifer Johnston with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Domingo Hindoyan. Photo: Mark McNulty

Tickets will be available for purchase in-person only from the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall box office from 10am – 2pm.

A wide range of concerts will be available, from performances by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra to rock/pop and Music Room events, all for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

The sale has been running for over ten years, inviting audiences to discover music and Liverpool Philharmonic for an affordable price.

Michael Eakin, Liverpool Philharmonic’s Chief Executive, said: “During these uncertain economic times, Liverpool Philharmonic is delighted to offer audiences the opportunity to purchase tickets for lower prices. We hope that our £1 ticket sale will encourage audiences to experience the joy of live music and performance.

“Now more than ever, music and the arts remain vital. We will continue to offer affordably priced tickets for all, in addition to discounts for under-25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or the Jobseeker’s Allowance, who can attend a wide range of concerts for under £10.

“I look forward to welcoming ticket buyers to the Philharmonic Hall on Sunday 2 October at 10am to purchase their £1 tickets.”

What concerts are available?