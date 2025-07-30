PILGRIM, Liverpool's famed restaurant, is making its comeback.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PILGRIM shot to fame after winning the hit BBC show, My Million Pound Menu, back in 2019 and being offered a £600k space at Liverpool’s popular Duke Street Market.

Founded by Jamie Duffield and his then business partners, Dave Bone and Anthony Power, the Iberian-inspired eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was set to move into a standalone restaurant in 2020. However, after the deal fell through and Duffield was diagnosed with brain cancer, the new venture failed to materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Duffield is bringing Pilgrim back to Liverpool. | Pilgrim

Now, after a five- year hiatus, Duffield - who has made a full recovery - has confirmed Pilgrim will be returning to Liverpool. with a brand-new home on the ever-popular Allerton Road. The restaurant was initially expected to open in the winter of 2024 but it has now been confirmed that it will launch this summer.

The venue will feature 24 seats, a wine bar and terrace, and offer a small, regularly-changing menu inspired by ‘the routes of the Camino de Santiago’.

In a recent statement on social media, Jamie said: “PILGRIM will be relaunching at the end of August/early September.” The venue is now hiring for staff to build its “small team”.