Award-winning Liverpool restaurant reveals when it will open after five-year closure

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
PILGRIM, Liverpool's famed restaurant, is making its comeback.

PILGRIM shot to fame after winning the hit BBC show, My Million Pound Menu, back in 2019 and being offered a £600k space at Liverpool’s popular Duke Street Market.

Founded by Jamie Duffield and his then business partners, Dave Bone and Anthony Power, the Iberian-inspired eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was set to move into a standalone restaurant in 2020. However, after the deal fell through and Duffield was diagnosed with brain cancer, the new venture failed to materialise.

Jamie Duffield is bringing Pilgrim back to Liverpool.placeholder image
Jamie Duffield is bringing Pilgrim back to Liverpool. | Pilgrim

Now, after a five- year hiatus, Duffield - who has made a full recovery - has confirmed Pilgrim will be returning to Liverpool. with a brand-new home on the ever-popular Allerton Road. The restaurant was initially expected to open in the winter of 2024 but it has now been confirmed that it will launch this summer.

The venue will feature 24 seats, a wine bar and terrace, and offer a small, regularly-changing menu inspired by ‘the routes of the Camino de Santiago’.

In a recent statement on social media, Jamie said: “PILGRIM will be relaunching at the end of August/early September.” The venue is now hiring for staff to build its “small team”.

