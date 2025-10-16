'Hazardous' fake Labubus seized in Liverpool city centre

Merseyside Police said counterfeit versions of the popular Pop Mart monsters often display twisted limbs, misshapen heads, or an incorrect number of teeth, and pose serious safety risks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 100 fake Labubu dolls have been seized in Liverpool city centre, as part of a joint operation between Merseyside Police and Trading Standards.

Officers carried out enforcement visits at two stores on Ranelagh Street and Church Street on Tuesday (October 14) and found just under 100 counterfeit dolls, being sold for £7.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police said counterfeit versions of the popular Pop Mart monsters often display twisted limbs, misshapen heads, or an incorrect number of teeth, and pose serious safety risks due to the potential presence of toxic paint, sharp edges, or unsafe stuffing.

“Upon inspection of a similar counterfeit Labubu doll, the item was found to be poorly constructed, with its head and feet twisting and loosening easily. The internal stuffing tore open with minimal force and appeared potentially hazardous – especially for children – as it may contain unsafe materials such as toxins or sharp objects,” a spokesperson said.

The also force warned that counterfeit toys may “help fund criminal activity”.

Fake Labubu toys seized in Liverpool city centre. | Merseyside Police

Liverpool City Centre Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Clare said: “We understand that some people may not see the harm in buying counterfeit toys, especially when they’re cheaper or appear similar to the real thing. But behind these fake products are serious risks – not just to children’s safety, but to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Counterfeit and illicit goods are rarely just about fake products; they’re often linked to wider criminal networks that cause real harm in our communities. That’s why it’s vital we seize these items and thoroughly investigate those responsible.

“We’re committed to protecting the public and we urge everyone to think twice before buying counterfeit goods, especially with Christmas coming up. What may seem like a harmless bargain could be funding crime and putting lives at risk.”

The operation coincides with the launch of the national “Fake Toys, Real Harms” campaign, led by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO). The campaign warns consumers about the serious health and safety risks posed by counterfeit toys, including toxic materials, choking hazards, and unsafe construction – especially in products aimed at young children.

These include banned chemicals linked to cancer, dangerous choking hazards, and other serious risks – even in toys marketed at toddlers and infants.