A total of 115 Post Office locations have been earmarked for closure, putting more than 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs - and Liverpool looks set to be affected.

The government-owned Post Office has 11,500 branches across the UK, however most are now franchised, with just 115 Crown Post Offices remaining - which are usually found in high footfall areas such as city centres.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed news of the closures following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation, in a bid to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years. The affected branches could be transferred to retail partners, postmasters or shut for good, with hundreds of roles at its headquarter also under threat.

Discussing the shake-up, Mr Railton said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

Post Office bosses are set to close 115 locations in a new bid to restructure the company | Alex Yeung - stock.adobe.com

Among the long list of Post Offices facing closure are two Merseyside branches, both located in Liverpool. Breck Road Post Office, located inside The Mall in Anfield is at risk, alongside Old Swan Post Office, on Prescot Road.

The news comes just months after the closure of dozens of Barclays banks across the UK, including on Allerton Road in Mossley Hill, with just one remaining in Liverpool. Residents have shared concerns that fewer banks and fewer Post Offices will leave the vulnerable and elderly unable to access counter services.

Full list of Post Office branches at risk of closure

Aldwych

Antrim

Baker Street

Bangor

Barnes Green

Barnet

Belfast City

Bexhill-on-Sea

Bideford

Birmingham

Bransholme

Breck Road, Liverpool

Bridlington

Brixton

Broadway

Caernarfon

Cambridge City

Canning Town

Chester-le-Street

City of London

Clapham Common

Cosham

Cricklewood

Crossgates

Croydon High Street

Derry

Dereham

Didsbury Village

Dunraven Place

East Dulwich

Eccles

Eccleston Street

Edinburgh City

Furness House

Glasgow

Gloucester

Golders Green

Great Portland Street

Grimsby

Haddington

Hampstead

Harlesden

Harold Hill

High Holborn

Houndsditch

HydeInverness

Islington

Kendal

Kennington Park

Kensington

Kettering

Kilburn

Kingsbury

Kingsland High Street

Kirkwall

Knightsbridge

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard

Liskeard

London Bridge

Lower Edmonton

Lupus Street

Manchester

Matlock

Melville Road

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Morecambe

Morley

Mount Pleasant

Mutley

Nailsea

Newquay

Newtownards

Northolt

Old Swan, Liverpool

Oswestry

Oxford

Paddington Quay

Paignton

Port Talbot

Portsmouth

Poulton-le-Fylde

Prestwich

Raynes Park

Redditch

Roman Road

Romsey

Rotherham

Salford City

Saltcoats

Sheffield City

South Ockendon

South Shields

Southall

Springburn Way

St Johns

St Peters Street

Stamford

Stamford Hill

Stockport

Stornoway

Stroud

Sunderland City

Teignmouth

The Markets

Vauxhall Bridge Road

Wealdstone

Westbourne

Wester Hailes

Windsor

Worlds End

Yate Sodbury

