Post Office closures: Are branches in Liverpool and Merseyside affected? - full list
The government-owned Post Office has 11,500 branches across the UK, however most are now franchised, with just 115 Crown Post Offices remaining - which are usually found in high footfall areas such as city centres.
Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed news of the closures following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation, in a bid to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years. The affected branches could be transferred to retail partners, postmasters or shut for good, with hundreds of roles at its headquarter also under threat.
Discussing the shake-up, Mr Railton said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”
Among the long list of Post Offices facing closure are two Merseyside branches, both located in Liverpool. Breck Road Post Office, located inside The Mall in Anfield is at risk, alongside Old Swan Post Office, on Prescot Road.
The news comes just months after the closure of dozens of Barclays banks across the UK, including on Allerton Road in Mossley Hill, with just one remaining in Liverpool. Residents have shared concerns that fewer banks and fewer Post Offices will leave the vulnerable and elderly unable to access counter services.
Full list of Post Office branches at risk of closure
- Aldwych
- Antrim
- Baker Street
- Bangor
- Barnes Green
- Barnet
- Belfast City
- Bexhill-on-Sea
- Bideford
- Birmingham
- Bransholme
- Breck Road, Liverpool
- Bridlington
- Brixton
- Broadway
- Caernarfon
- Cambridge City
- Canning Town
- Chester-le-Street
- City of London
- Clapham Common
- Cosham
- Cricklewood
- Crossgates
- Croydon High Street
- Derry
- Dereham
- Didsbury Village
- Dunraven Place
- East Dulwich
- Eccles
- Eccleston Street
- Edinburgh City
- Furness House
- Glasgow
- Gloucester
- Golders Green
- Great Portland Street
- Grimsby
- Haddington
- Hampstead
- Harlesden
- Harold Hill
- High Holborn
- Houndsditch
- HydeInverness
- Islington
- Kendal
- Kennington Park
- Kensington
- Kettering
- Kilburn
- Kingsbury
- Kingsland High Street
- Kirkwall
- Knightsbridge
- Leigh
- Leighton Buzzard
- Liskeard
- London Bridge
- Lower Edmonton
- Lupus Street
- Manchester
- Matlock
- Melville Road
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milton Keynes
- Morecambe
- Morley
- Mount Pleasant
- Mutley
- Nailsea
- Newquay
- Newtownards
- Northolt
- Old Swan, Liverpool
- Oswestry
- Oxford
- Paddington Quay
- Paignton
- Port Talbot
- Portsmouth
- Poulton-le-Fylde
- Prestwich
- Raynes Park
- Redditch
- Roman Road
- Romsey
- Rotherham
- Salford City
- Saltcoats
- Sheffield City
- South Ockendon
- South Shields
- Southall
- Springburn Way
- St Johns
- St Peters Street
- Stamford
- Stamford Hill
- Stockport
- Stornoway
- Stroud
- Sunderland City
- Teignmouth
- The Markets
- Vauxhall Bridge Road
- Wealdstone
- Westbourne
- Wester Hailes
- Windsor
- Worlds End
- Yate Sodbury
