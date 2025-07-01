Liverpool Pride 2025 back on after shock cancellation

Liverpool Pride 2025 returns with a new parade route, queer arena celebration, and more exciting events.

The 2025 staging on Liverpool Pride is back on, after the upcoming annual celebration was cancelled last month.

LCR Pride Foundation announced on June 5 that Pride in Liverpool and the city’s annual March with Pride - due to take place on July 26 - had been cancelled due to “significant financial and organisational challenges”.

Many people were left devastated by the news and Sahir House set up a fundraiser to ensure Liverpool would get to celebrate Pride. Launching the initiative earlier this month, the charity said: “We recognise the scale of [LCR Pride Foundation’s] decision and deeply respect their courage in taking such a step.

“In response, and after listening to our communities, Sahir is working to support and coordinate a city-wide effort to ensure Pride still takes place in Liverpool this summer.”

Now, the charity has confirmed that this year’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is back on. In a statement on social media today (June 1), Sahir House said: “Liverpool’s Pride 2025 is ON – louder, prouder, and truly ours.

“We’ve turned things around, and we can’t wait to show you what’s coming. From an exciting new march route to a queer arena celebration not to be missed – plus activities for young people and family, a Pride Quarter party, and so much more.

“This Pride is for everyone. Watch this space and follow us for updates on how to get involved, register, buy tickets & more.”

The charity added: “ We still need your support – please donate or volunteer if you can.” The fundraiser can be found here.