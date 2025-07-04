Liverpool Pride 2025 details confirmed including date, march and timings

Liverpool Pride will return this July.

The first details of the revived Liverpool Pride 2025 have been released, after the upcoming annual celebration was cancelled last month.

LCR Pride Foundation announced on June 5 that Pride in Liverpool and the city’s annual March with Pride - due to take place on July 26 - had been cancelled due to “significant financial and organisational challenges”.

In response, charity Sahir House launched a fundraiser and have now confirmed that this year’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is back on. In a statement on social media on July 1, Sahir House said: “Liverpool’s Pride 2025 is ON – louder, prouder, and truly ours.

Pride in Liverpool 2022. Picture: Bryan Fowler | Bryan Fowler

“We’ve turned things around, and we can’t wait to show you what’s coming. From an exciting new march route to a queer arena celebration not to be missed – plus activities for young people and family, a Pride Quarter party, and so much more.”

Sahir House’s staging of Pride will take place on July 26, with charity revealing details of the annual march yesterday (July 6). Further details about Liverpool Pride are expected soon.

Where will the Liverpool Pride 2025 march start?

Parade-goers are asked to meet at Pier Head from 9.30am on Saturday, July 26.

Liverpool Pride 2025 march route

The full route has not yet been revealed but Sahir House say it will be “more accessible.” It will start at Pier Head and end at the M&S Bank Arena. Map and more information coming soon.

Speeches will begin at 10.30am with the march beginning at around 11.30am.

You can register here.