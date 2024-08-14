Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Liverpool pub chefs, Kathy Morgan and Trisha Smith, are being sponsored to shave their hair to raise money for 5-year-old Olivia who tragically lost her mum, Claire Morgan, 33, to cancer three months after she was diagnosed.

A 33-year-old mum has tragically died from an aggressive form of cancer just three months after diagnosis - with two chefs at a well-loved local pub now braving the shave to raise money for her five-year-old daughter. Olivia lost her mum Claire Morgan to osteosarcoma cancer six weeks ago.

Kathy Morgan and Trisha Smith will take part in the charity hair shave at The Netherton Pub in Litherland at 5pm on August 17 in honour of Claire’s memory and Kathy’s granddaughter, Oliva’s future. The sponsored shaves will follow a variety of activities such as face painting, games, stalls, character visits, raffles and balloon art - starting at 1pm.

Claire pictured with her daughter Olivia. | Supplied

Fun day at The Netherton Pub in Litherland - raising money for a local family affected by cancer. | The Netherton Pub

Claire’s family say “she went through so much since she was 15”. Claire had medulloblastoma and was treated successfully but was told she wouldn't be able to have children. However, Claire defied the odds in having Olivia.

Claire developed radiation induced osteosarcoma three months ago and sadly died on June 30. You can donate to Kathy and Trisha’s ‘Shave for Olivia’ fundraising page here.