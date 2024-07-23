Popular Liverpool pub makes 'upcoming closure' announcement
A popular pub located in Liverpool’s historic Georgian Quarter will close its doors this summer for a ‘major’ revamp.
A quaint venue below ground level, The Pilgrim, on Pilgrim Street, opened in the 1980s and is popular with students. It is known for its ‘old school’ charm, classic juke box consoles and local beer.
The pub is set to close in a matter of days, however, punters can make the most of its remaining time open as a summer sale for all drinks will be available from this Friday (July 25).
In a statement on social media, The Pilgrim said: “Unfortunately we will be closing on 1st August for a major refurbishment. To help to run down our stock levels for the upcoming closure, we will be holding a summer sale on all drinks. Customers will be able to grab 50% off all drinks (while stocks last) from July 25 to 31 and give one last cheers to the pub as we know it.”
It is not yet known what the refurbishment will involve or how long the closure will last, however, there are unconfirmed rumours that the venue has been sold to new owners. Either way, regulars are hoping the Pilgrim will retain it’s ‘old school’ charm.
Discussing the revamp on Facebook, one customer said: “Refurbished means it won't look the same again.” Another added: “Please keep the Orange Wednesdays posters in the girls toilets they’re such a time capsule.”
The Pilgrim has been contacted for clarification about the nature of the closure.
