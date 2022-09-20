New strike action announced by ASLEF following postponement over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Rail strikes affecting trains in Liverpool are set to resume after being postponed over the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed, rail unions ASLEF, TSSA, and Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) postponed all strike action planned for September.

ASLEF was originally due to hold strike action on Thursday, September 15 but has now announced that members at 12 railway firms have voted to walk out on Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5 amid a dispute over the gap between increases in pay.

RMT and TSSA rail union, are yet to announce the dates of their rescheduled strikes, but they are also likely to come in October.

Why are rail workers going on strike?

Union leaders, Mick Whelan (L), ASLEF General Secretary, Bob Crow (C), RMT General Secretary, and TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes

ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan has stressed his sympathy that their strike will cause passengers; “we don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union – but the train companies have forced our hand.”

“They want train drivers to take a real terms pay cut – to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10% less. Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher – much higher, according to some forecasts – and yet the train companies have offered us nothing.”

“‘We want the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living.”

When are the rail strikes to occur?

ASLEF union members at 12 railway firms have voted to walk out on Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5 in an “ongoing dispute over pay”.

What services will be affected by the new rail strikes?

The October, 1 and October, 5 industrial action being taken by ASLEF will affect the following services: