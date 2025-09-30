20 mice found at Liverpool restaurant and droppings left on chopping board

A Liverpool pub has been fined almost £30,000 after mouse droppings were found on a chopping board and work surfaces.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environmental Health officers visited Richmond Tavern on Church Road in Wavertree in January 2024 following a complaint, and found evidence of an infestation of mice and droppings. The venue was ordered to close and given a zero star food hygiene rating.

During the inspection, Liverpool Council’s inspectors found “evidence of inadequate pest control” whilst the business continued to serve customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said there were mouse droppings throughout the kitchen and dining areas, including on work surfaces and shelving, on cleaning equipment and cloths, and on a chopping board. There were gaps and holes in the premises which provided rodents with access into the premises.

Richmond Tavern at the time of the zero-star inspection. | Liverpool Council

Sefton Magistrates Court heard that conditions were so unhygienic that the pub and restaurant was immediately shut down because they presented an “imminent risk to health”. During the closure period a total of 20 mice were caught by the business.

Mice and rats are known carriers of salmonella and listeria which can cause serious illness, especially to vulnerable people such as children, the elderly, immunocompromised and those who are pregnant.

Liverpool City Council said there was also a lack of regular cleaning behind cooking equipment resulting in a build of dirt, debris and grease, inaccurate records and a failure to follow pest control advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the premises carried out remedial works, environmental health officers revisited and agreed that the pub/restaurant could reopen. It was subsequently awarded a five star hygiene rating following a further inspection in July 2024.

Richmond Tavern at the time of the zero-star inspection. | Liverpool Council

On Thursday (September 25), pub operators Mitchells and Butler Leisure Retail Ltd were fined £22,000 with costs of £7,702.35 after pleading guilty to a breach of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, said: “This case highlights the vital work of our Environmental Health team in keeping the public safe from falling ill due to poor hygiene in food establishments.

Richmond Tavern at the time of the zero-star inspection. | Liverpool Council

“People rightly expect that food they are having cooked for them and are paying for is safe from diseases such as salmonella and listeria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that in this case the court has recognised the seriousness of the case, which will act as a deterrent for other businesses.

“It is also good to see that the premises did eventually take the matter seriously, resulting in a much-improved rating when they were reinspected.”

The Richmond Tavern has recently undergone a major refurbishment. The venue currently has a five star hygiene score. LiverpoolWorld has approached Mitchells and Butler Leisure Retail Ltd for comment.