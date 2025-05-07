Popular Liverpool restaurants turn fortunes around with five-star food hygiene ratings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hanover Street Social and Albert’s Schenke - both on Hanover Street - temporarily closed voluntarily in January following visits from environmental health inspectors.
Albert’s Schenke was visited by inspectors on January 14, while Hanover Street Social was inspected on January 16. Both were given zero star hygiene ratings and rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety.
Now both restaurants have turned their fortunes around, regaining top hygiene scores after inspections in April. Following a visit on April 17, Albert’s Schenke was awarded a five star rating, with Hanover Street Social received the same score on April 24.
Speaking in February, Matthew Robinson, managing director of MLA Restaurants which owns Hanover Street Social, said: “This recent closure was a minor blip in our operations, but we’ve used it as an opportunity to address the areas that needed improvement. We’ve also taken swift action to address issues with the management of the premises.
“It’s been an emotional time for us, but we’re back to doing what we do best which is serving our much-loved dishes and contributing to the thriving Hanover Street food and drink community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.