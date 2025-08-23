11 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings - including scores of one & zero

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

Explore the latest food hygiene ratings for Liverpool businesses - including ones and zeros.

11 Liverpool businesses have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 22, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

Wok & Go received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025.

1. Wok & Go, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool L1 1QE

Wok & Go received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google

Chiu's received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

2. Chiu's, Park Road, Liverpool L8 6SE

Chiu's received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google Street View

Revolucion de Cuba received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 17, 2025.

3. Revolucion de Cuba, Edward Pavilion Salthouse Quay, Liverpool L3 4AF

Revolucion de Cuba received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 17, 2025. | Google

Watani Restaurant received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 16, 2025.

4. Watani Restaurant, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JL

Watani Restaurant received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 16, 2025. | Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice