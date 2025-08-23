11 Liverpool businesses have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 22, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

1 . Wok & Go, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool L1 1QE Wok & Go received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google

2 . Chiu's, Park Road, Liverpool L8 6SE Chiu's received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Revolucion de Cuba, Edward Pavilion Salthouse Quay, Liverpool L3 4AF Revolucion de Cuba received a three star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 17, 2025. | Google