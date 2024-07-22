Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of the NSPCC competition came from two primary schools in the city.

Children at two primary schools in Liverpool have received prizes from the NSPCC for creating posters to promote the Childline service.

The NSPCC local campaigns team have worked with a primary school network in the North West to hold activities, focus groups and information sessions for parents, carers and teaching staff, with an aim to show more children from diverse backgrounds how to access Childline’s support.

One of the activities saw primary schoolchildren create promotional posters, with winners and runners-up chosen by Childline Team Lead Marian Blackburn from the charity’s Liverpool hub, and two youth participation members from Childline’s voluntary service.

The children received a goodie bag including a toy voucher, which was kindly donated by sponsors JMW Solicitors, a specialist family law team, based in Liverpool.

One of the winners, Tzant Albatran, aged 7, from Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Liverpool said: “I felt ecstatic when I won the poster competition. It took a long time to make the poster because I worked hard on it. The NSPCC and Childline help children to feel better because they can talk to them if they are worried."

Jacquie Clein, Pastoral Lead at Holy Family Catholic Primary School said: “We have been incredibly lucky to work with the NSPCC campaigns team, who have spoken to our parents and children about the work of the NSPCC and Childline. We’re very proud of Tzant’s poster which highlights the amazing support available from Childline.”

Tzant Albatran from Holy Family Catholic Primary School and the NSPCC's Amy Holland. | NSPCC

Amy Holland and winners from St Michael's In The Hamlet. | NSPCC

The other winners and runners-up were from St Michael’s In The Hamlet Community Primary School in Liverpool. Junior winner, Freddie Fitzsimmons, 10, said: “I’m really happy because I think Childline is so cool and there for children who need it. It was great to design a poster to show what they’re doing.”

Junior runner-up, Joycelyn McCarthy, 10, said: “It’s so exciting winning prize this because I’ve looked at the Childline website and it’s fantastic.” Meanwhile, infant winner, Emelia Wainwright, 7, said: “I like drawing the poster for Childline and I’m looking forward to getting some toys.”

Local Campaigns Officer, Amy Holland, added: “It has been great to share important Childline messages at a local level, reaching children across a Liverpool school network to promote Childline through an exciting poster competition as well as professional and parent/carer activities.

“The posters created by the children at the schools have been incredible and really showcase what Childline is all about. It’s been great working with the schools and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

A JMW Solicitors spokesperson said: “We are delighted to support NSPCC children’s art competition. I am sure there are some very worthy winners with inspiring designs. We are delighted to support the NSPCC, which is a very important cause and our 2024 Charity of the Year in our Liverpool office.”