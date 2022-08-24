It is being reported that two separate sources have provided Merseyside Police with the same name of the gunman responsible for killing nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in the Dovecot area on Monday evening.

Detectives investigating the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have arrested a 35 year-old man for allegedly breaching his terms of release from prison.

The man, who was the intended target of the gun attack that claimed the life of OIivia, was detained in hospital after he sustained a gunshot injury.

Police said the man was being questioned in connection with the shooting and confirmed he would be recalled to prison to serve the rest of his licence.

The individual responsible for firing the shot that killed Olivia remains at large.

It has been reported that Merseyside Police have received the same name for the gunman from two separate sources.

Nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. (Photo: Facebook)

What is known about the gunman?

The description of the gunman released by police is as follows: he wore a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves and is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

What happened in the minutes before Olivia was shot?

Detectives believe an individual approached two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue and opened fire.

The two men started to run away from the gunman however, one of the men, who is 35, ran into Olivia’s home and forced his way in.

Olivia’s mum, Cheryl, attempted to stop the man getting in and seconds later the gunman also attempted to enter the property.

Police believe the man put his hand through the door before discharging the firearm.

What happened when the gunman forced his way in?

The gunman fired two shots, one of which police believe struck mum Cheryl first before hitting Olivia in the chest.

The attacker then fled the scene on foot, said Merseyside Police.

The 35 year-old man was taken away in a black Audi motor vehicle - this vehicle has since been seized by police.

Mum Cheryl was taken to Aintree Hospital

The police have informed Olivia’s next of kin who is currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

How has the city of Liverpool reacted?

Olivia was a pupil at St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton.

School principal Rebecca Wilkinson said the nine year-old would “go out of her way to help others”.

“Our school community is devastated at the sad loss of Olivia. We are in shock and disbelief at such tragic news.

“Olivia was a much loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour, and a bubbly personality.

“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

Ms. Wilkinson added: “She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard Of Oz.

“Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Many local people expressed their sadness and anger they felt at the death of Olivia.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, described the Knotty Ash incident as an “appalling act of evil”.

“Fifteen years to the day that Rhys Jones was murdered, another innocent child of our city becomes a victim to gun crime. Has nothing been learned? Enough is enough.”

In a tweet, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, Kim Johnson, said:

“We have a long way to go to eradicate VAWG: the murder of Ashley Dale, the 30-year old woman in Kirkby and now a 9-year old girl. We cannot be indifferent to these violent episodes and must step up the fight against #VAWG. ”

Whilst speaking with BBC Radio 4, Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Paula Barker, called for Liverpudliuans to come forward with information.

“There is a culture within the city that people shouldn’t grass on each other. What I would say very clearly is if anyone has any information about any of the murders in the city in recent weeks then please contact Merseyside police or Crimestoppers,” she said.