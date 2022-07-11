Mersyside Police are conducting ‘urgent enquiries’ after the attack in Cubert Road.

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot ‘multiple times’ in the legs in Croxteth on Sunday night.

Mersyside Police have launched an investigation following the attack in Cubert Road, which occurred at around 7.15pm in the evening.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unknown offender is reported to have fired the shots and then made a getaway towards Croxteth Hall Lane, possibly on an electric bike.

The gunshot victim has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A general view of Cubert Road, Croxteth. Image: Google

Police investigation underway

Acting chief inspector Hamish Rawcliffe said: “The investigation is in the very early stage as we seek to establish what has taken place. We believe the injured man was in Cubert Road when shots were fired in his direction, hitting him in the legs.

“This was obviously a dangerous and reckless act which could have had fatal consequences and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace the person responsible.”

Forensic, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are currently being carried out in the local area.

How to contact police

Chief inspector Rawcliffe added: “I would appeal to anyone living in the area of Cubert Road who saw anyone or anything suspicious or captured anything significant on their dash cam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us as soon as possible.”