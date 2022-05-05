Police are appealing for witnesses as they seek to pinpoint where in Fazakerley the attack took place.

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in the legs in a ‘targeted attack’ in Fazakerley.

Police recieved reports of gun fire in the area at around 09:30am on Wednesday morning.

The man, in his 20s, arrived at hospital in a black Mercedes for treatment to his injuries and is in a stable condition.

Detective chief inspector Rachel Wilson said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish where the incident took place and who was involved.

“Fortunately, the man’s injuries are not life threatening and whilst I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we believe this was a targeted attack.

“I would encourage anyone who knows about this incident or has any information about firearms in their local community to come forward and tell us what they know.”

How to contact police

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 2000304219.