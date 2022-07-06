The 23-year-old victim has been left with life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

Merseyside Police have arrested two men in connection with a targeted gun attack in West Derby during which a man was shot in his legs and back.

The incident took place on Croxdale Road West, in the Yew Tree area, at around 4.55pm on Saturday July 2.

The man was shot by another male, who is reported to have fled the scene in a white seat Leon car. The gunshot victim was then dropped off at hospital at around 5.10pm by another vehicle, which then sped away.

A general view of Croxdale Road West, Liverpool. Image: Google

Two men from West Derby, aged 35 and 31 years, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. Both suspects are still in police custody.

An extensive investigation is ongoing including CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries. High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

What’s been said

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “We are progressing in the investigation and pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our officers are continuing to patrol the area and we urge anyone who saw something on Saturday afternoon which will assist in the investigation, however insignificant it may seem, to please let us know.

“I urge people who were in the area but may not have seen anything to please check your dashcam footage and any CCTV that could have they captured something which may be vital to the case.”

How to contact police

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 22000467138.